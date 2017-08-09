ISP: Search warrant led to arrest of 44-year-old Bloomington man for meth

Posted 5:37 pm, August 9, 2017, by

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A 44-year-old man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Bloomington after police say they found meth, firearms and cash while serving a search warrant.

Paxton Davis, of Bloomington, was arrested for dealing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine after troopers with Indiana State Police said they served a search warrant in the 5600 block of S. Old State Rd. 37.

The search reportedly recovered 26 firearms, of which two were found to be reported stolen, approximately 300 grams of crystal meth and over $15,000 in cash.

The meth has a reported street value of over $30,000, police say.

Anyone with information regarding illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police at 812-332-4411.

Photo Gallery

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s