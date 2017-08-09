Indy Reads Books focuses on giving back to Hoosiers through adult literacy programs, community events

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Massachusetts Avenue has been a popular destination for more than a decade. But don’t forget to cross over College Avenue and experience all the new local businesses in the northeast corridor, like Indy Reads Books.

Just steps off the Cultural Trail at 911 Massachusetts Avenue, money spent at this nonprofit bookstore goes back to adult reading programs to increase literacy in Indiana.

“Indy Reads really stands out in the Yelp reviews for the atmosphere and the people you’re going to meet when you walk in the door,” said Brittany Smith of Yelp Indy.

When you step inside Indy Reads Books, you immediately sense something very different. Here, it’s not just about the books–it’s about the lives you impact through buying a book here.

“We support a nonprofit literacy program called Indy Reads and they work with adult literacy. They train adults to be literacy tutors and to teach other adults who are at or below a 6th grade level,” said Meredith Hilton of Indy Reads.

Indy Reads Books is a nonprofit driven by volunteers and donations.

“We have about 80% that come from the community and we have about 20% new books that we do buy on a weekly basis,” says Hilton.

The staff is knowledgeable and loves to help visitors find the titles they are looking for. They also help them discover new books through staff picks and recommendation sheets. And keep your eyes peeled for a familiar icon on the shelves.

“We also have little ‘like’ tags that remind you of the Facebook likes as well as Staff Pick shelves,” Hilton says.

Their books are affordable, with a special wall full of $1 children’s books.

“We do [have] new books as well and we have young adult chapter books from $1.99 to $4.99,” says Hilton.

Four Things You Need to Know:

1: Indy Reads is a nonprofit with literacy at the forefront of its mission

2: They also offer a series of free events for the community like author events, open mic nights, and concerts.

3: The bookshop sells both used and new books.

4: They have one of the only FREE parking lots on Mass Ave.

Indy Reads is just steps from the Cultural Trail and one block from the Monon Trail. But if you aren’t coming by bike or on foot, you’re going to love this: Free parking.

“We have possibly the only [free] parking lot on Massachusetts Avenue,” says Hilton.

So next time you’re on Mass Ave, don’t stop at the College Avenue intersection or you’ll miss a whole revitalization.

“Mass Ave has been known of more than a decade but on the northeast corridor they’ve really popped in a lot of new businesses,” says Smith.

You can check out Indy Reads Books on Yelp or on their website for more information. You can also connect with them on Facebook.

