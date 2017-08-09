IMPD officer hospitalized following pursuit in Fountain Square

Posted 9:37 pm, August 9, 2017, by , Updated at 10:10PM, August 9, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An IMPD officer has been injured tonight after their vehicle crashed during a pursuit in Fountain Square.

The officer reportedly suffered injuries to his back and arm and was transported to Methodist Hospital.

IMPD says that the officer was chasing a stolen vehicle and crashed into a parked car. The stolen vehicle reportedly struck a car and then crashed into a house.

Authorities have the passenger of the stolen vehicle in custody and are using K9 partners to locate the driver.

Police were dispatched  just before 9 p.m. to the the scene near St. Paul St. and Prospect St.

The officer's condition is stable, police say.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

