IMPD officer hospitalized following pursuit in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An IMPD officer has been injured tonight after their vehicle crashed during a pursuit in Fountain Square.

The officer reportedly suffered injuries to his back and arm and was transported to Methodist Hospital.

IMPD says that the officer was chasing a stolen vehicle and crashed into a parked car. The stolen vehicle reportedly struck a car and then crashed into a house.

Authorities have the passenger of the stolen vehicle in custody and are using K9 partners to locate the driver.

Police were dispatched just before 9 p.m. to the the scene near St. Paul St. and Prospect St.

The officer's condition is stable, police say.

#BREAKING:: IMPD officer injured during pursuit in Fountain Square. pic.twitter.com/pXraPAtwsW — Lindsey Eaton (@LindseyEatoNews) August 10, 2017

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.