IMPD officer hospitalized following pursuit in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - An IMPD officer has been injured tonight after their vehicle crashed during a pursuit in Fountain Square.
The officer reportedly suffered injuries to his back and arm and was transported to Methodist Hospital.
IMPD says that the officer was chasing a stolen vehicle and crashed into a parked car. The stolen vehicle reportedly struck a car and then crashed into a house.
Authorities have the passenger of the stolen vehicle in custody and are using K9 partners to locate the driver.
Police were dispatched just before 9 p.m. to the the scene near St. Paul St. and Prospect St.
The officer's condition is stable, police say.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.