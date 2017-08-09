× IMPD investigating shooting of teen on city’s near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are working to piece together the circumstances that left a teenager with gunshot wounds on the city’s near northeast side.

The incident happened about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of E. 10th St. and Jefferson Ave. Police were called to the scene on a report of a person shot. They found the 19 year old victim with gunshot wounds to both legs. The victim told police the shooting happened in the alley west of N. Hamilton Ave., but police say they found no evidence of a crime scene there.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, reportedly in good condition. There were no witnesses and police have no suspects.