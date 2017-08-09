Future servicemen use Lebanon High School tradition to show American pride

LEBANON, Ind. – Personalized parking spaces have been a tradition at Lebanon High School for quite some time now, but five freshly dried spots are garnering a lot of attention.

A group of future servicemen at the school took the opportunity to honor their country.

Brayden Scott, Makyle (Kyle) Shepherd, Alex Julian, Alex Wirey and Ethan Sunier painted a partial American flag on their spots.

Scott’s mother, Kim Hale Smith, told CBS4 that her son is pre-enlisted in the Marines, while the other teens plan to enlist in the Army.

“It’s just our boys doing what they do… lovin their Country!” said Smith.

