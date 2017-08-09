Fishers police searching for peeping Tom caught on surveillance camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. – The Fishers Police Department is asking the public to help locate a peeping Tom.

A homeowner in the 14000 block of Meadow Lake Drive told officers that an unknown male has looked into the windows of their residence on at least two separate occasions recently.

Fortunately, surveillance cameras on the residence captured video of the suspect. Based on the images, police have determined that he is white with an average build and he was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt at the time.

Tuesday night, Fishers police say a subject matching the suspect’s description was seen walking towards the home. Officers attempted to make contact with him, but police say he quickly fled on foot.

At this time, police say it is unknown if other homes have been targeted by the peeping Tom.

Anyone who recognizes the subject or has any information regarding his identity is asked to contact Fishers Police Detective Ruble at 317- 595-3319.