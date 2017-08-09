Estranged husband arrested for allegedly stabbing wife’s friend at Bartholomew County fishing area

Posted 10:25 pm, August 9, 2017, by , Updated at 10:32PM, August 9, 2017

File photo of DNR truck

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly stabbing the friend of his estranged wife Wednesday afternoon at Grouse Ridge Public Fishing Area.

Police were notified at around 4:30 p.m. that Taylor Horn, of Columbus, allegedly stabbed a friend of his wife, Ashley Horn, 29.

Indiana Conversation officers, who assisted county police, say that the male victim was flown to Methodist Hospital and underwent surgery for a stab wound to his abdomen.

His wife also claimed Horn damaged and pushed her vehicle from the parking area.

Horn reportedly turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Department and was arrested and preliminary charged with battery with a deadly weapon.

Both departments will continue the investigation.

