× DNR: Estranged husband arrested for stabbing wife’s friend at Grouse Ridge Public Fishing Area

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly stabbing the friend of his estranged wife Wednesday afternoon at Grouse Ridge Public Fishing Area.

Police were notified at around 4:30 p.m. that Taylor Horn, of Columbus, allegedly stabbed a friend of his wife, Ashley Horn, 29.

Indiana Conversation officers, who assisted county police, say that the male victim was flown to Methodist Hospital and underwent surgery for a stab wound to his abdomen.

His wife also claimed Horn damaged and pushed her vehicle from the parking area.

Horn reportedly turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Department and was arrested and preliminary charged with battery with a deadly weapon.

Both departments will continue the investigation.