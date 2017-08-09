Colts invite patients from Riley Hospital for Children to camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center didn’t just play host to the Colts Wednesday, but some special guests as well.

The team invited 10 patients from the Riley Hospital for Children and their families to its Colts Camp.

One of the kids who stopped by was 11-year-old Oni Davenport. Wednesday was his first day of 6th grade, but his parents allowed him to miss it to take part in the camp.

Oni, who says he's a running back, was diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 9. It has since been removed and he’s finally healthy enough to hit the football field again.

Part of the kids’ VIP visit included a special huddle at the end of practice.