INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Al Woods joined Indy Sports Central’s Chris Hagan for Colts Camp Live Wednesday.

The Colts signed Woods in March to bolster their defensive line. Woods has played in Tampa Bay, Seattle and Pittsburgh. He spent three seasons with the Tennessee Titans before joining the Colts.

