× Civil rights groups organize rally outside NFL headquarters for Colin Kaepernick

NEW YORK – Several civil rights groups have organized a rally in support of free agent quarterback Colin Kapernick.

The rally is scheduled to take place outside the NFL Headquarters on August 23 at 5 p.m. Director Spike Lee tweeted an ad for the rally, which misspells Kaepernick’s last name.

He says he didn’t organize the protest, but he supports the quarterback and “his stance on the injustices in the USA.” Lee says he will be at the rally in “spirit and solidarity.” Lee says he finds it suspicious that no one has signed Kaepernick despite his “proven talent.”

I Did Not Organize And Set Up This Protest. However I Still Support My Brother And His Stance On The Injustices In The USA — Spike Lee (@SpikeLee) August 8, 2017

Kaepernick, formerly of the San Francisco 49ers, became a topic of national conversation last year when he chose not to stand during the national anthem. During an interview last year, he told NFL media, “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”

Kaepernick became a free agent in March, and he remains unsigned.