City of Greenwood approves $3.8 million makeover of Emerson Ave

GREENWOOD, Ind. – The Greenwood Redevelopment Commission (RDC) gave the final approval on Tuesday to move forward with a $3.8 million renovation of Emerson Ave.

Plans for the 1.5-mile transformation reportedly include raised center medians, new traffic signals, decorative lighting and construction of a multi-use trail.

City officials said during a presentation to the RDC on Tuesday that a large amount of land, nearly 50 acres, will become more desirable for commercial expansion after the renovation.

“Emerson is an important thoroughfare for Greenwood,” said Mayor Mark Myers. “Plans for the new design offer a more aesthetically pleasing experience while also adding to the city’s expanding trail system. Long-term, these improvements will act as a catalyst for additional private investment along Emerson.”

Construction of the project is set to begin sometime in 2018.