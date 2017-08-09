× Boil water advisory issued in Plainfield after water main problem

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Parts of Plainfield are under a boil water advisory after a problem with a water main.

According to Deputy Town Manager Tony Perona, crews were working on a project designed to boost water pressure when an existing valve came apart from the main. This caused a loss of pressure, and the system will have to be shut down for repairs.

All customers of west of White Lick Creek are affected by the boil advisory.

The town released the following statement: