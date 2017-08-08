We have a string of gorgeous days ahead of us with seasonal temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We have a string of GORGEOUS days ahead of us a high pressure settles in across the Midwest.

Today will be entirely dry and mostly sunny with light winds and low humidity. High temperatures will be near 80.

If you're trying to visit the Indiana State Fair, you will have plenty of opportunities to do that this week, with three dry days ahead of us.

Temperatures will be near average this week. There is no major heat or humidity building in for the next 4 days.

Spotty thunderstorm chances return Friday and stick around through the weekend but rain totals are NOT impressive.

That means we'll see a lot more dry time than wet through the weekend and storms will be very hit or miss.