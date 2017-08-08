× Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot grows to $350 million

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Hoosier Lottery Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday has increased to $350 million, lottery officials say.

Sales for tonight’s jackpot cut off at 10:44 p.m., so get tickets while you can. They cost $1 per ticket.

The Powerball jackpot set for Wednesday currently stands at an estimated $307 million.

According to the Hoosier Lottery, Powerball jackpot ddds are 1 in 292,201,338. Powerball overall odds are 1 in 25. Mega Millions jackpot odds are 1 in 258,890,850. Mega Millions overall odds are 1 in 15. Hoosier Lotto jackpot odds are 1 in 9,366,819. Hoosier Lotto overall odds are 1 in 6.

The Hoosier Lottery offers a prize pool option for those who like playing with friends and co-workers.

Click here for the Mega Millions form.

Click here for the Powerball form.

Click here for the Hoosier Lotto form.