President Trump to be briefed on opioid abuse

President Donald Trump is scheduled to receive a briefing on the ongoing opioid crisis on Tuesday, joined by Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price and acting Director of National Drug Control Policy Richard Baum while spending time at his home Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump pledged to make fighting the opioid crisis, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has deemed an epidemic, a top priority during the 2016 campaign, but some opioid treatment advocates have been disappointed by the Trump administration’s steps to combat the problem.

A White House official said Tuesday that the briefing with Price and Baum will provide the President with “an update on the opioid crisis” as the White House works to complete its review of an interim report his Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis. The official also labeled the opioid crisis “an issue that he brought to the forefront of the campaign.”

Trump, however, has been criticized in recent weeks for saying he won New Hampshire, a state ravaged by the opioid crisis, because the state is a “a drug-infested den,” according to a leaked transcript of a January conversation with the Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto The Washington Post reported.

During the call, according to the Post, Trump lashed out at Peña Nieto for the quantity of illegal drugs that come into the United States from Mexico.

“We have a massive drug problem where kids are becoming addicted to drugs because the drugs are being sold for less money than candy,” Trump said.

The comment was immediately slammed by Republicans and Democrats alike, including by the Republican governor of New Hampshire who endorsed Trump for president.

“The President is wrong,” Gov. Chris Sununu said. “It’s disappointing his mischaracterization of this epidemic ignores the great things this state has to offer.”

Drug treatment advocates, including those battling addition themselves, have also been disappointed with Trump’s comments.

Erin Canterbury, a New Hampshire Democrat who had voted for then-candidate Trump in 2016, said she was irate when she heard that Trump called New Hampshire “a drug-infested den.”

“I am pretty ticked off,” said Canterbury, who said she now regrets her vote for Trump and likely won’t vote for him in 2020.

Opioid overdoses have skyrocketed in recent years, leading state governments to commit millions to fighting the issue. A national CDC study showing 25% of all drug overdose deaths were related to heroin in 2015. That number was just 6% in 1999.

And there are signs that the epidemic isn’t abating. A study by the National Center for Health Statistics found that estimated drug overdose deaths for the first nine months of 2016 were higher than the first nine months of the previous year, which had already reached an all-time high of 52,404.

In response to the epidemic, Trump created a White House panel tasked with considering how the federal government should respond. The panel, which is being led by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, released its interim report earlier this month and suggested that Trump declare a state of emergency to combat opioids.

“Our citizens are dying. We must act boldly to stop it,” read its report. “The first and most urgent recommendation of this Commission is direct and completely within your control. Declare a national emergency.”

The report added: “America is enduring a death toll equal to September 11th every three weeks,” noting the fact that 142 Americans die from drug overdoses every day.