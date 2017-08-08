Police searching for man after more than $2,000 in VIP tickets stolen from IMS

Posted 11:27 am, August 8, 2017, by

Suspect photo provided by Crime Stoppers.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Speedway police are searching for a man accused of stealing VIP tickets from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The incident occurred on July 21 between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Police say the man walked into the administration building, waited around in the lobby a bit and then went to the credential office in the back of the lobby. He kneeled down and allegedly took numerous Brickyard 400 VIP tickets before going to the bathroom.

He then left the building carrying a small backpack, according to police. IMS says the tickets were worth $2,149.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward if the tip leads to a felony arrest.

