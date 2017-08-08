× Police: Man stole money and cell phones from woman, held knife against her throat during robbery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested a man accused of robbing a woman at knifepoint.

Just before 11 p.m. Monday, a 20-year-old woman flagged down officers with IMPD East District to report that she’d been robbed and the suspect was walking along East 39th Street.

Officers apprehended the man in the 3800 block of North Post Road. He was later identified as Ivan Malone, 21, Indianapolis.

Detectives discovered the woman and Malone were together inside a hotel room when he took some money and two cell phones. The woman said he held a knife to her neck during the robbery and wouldn’t let her leave the room. She said he forced her into the hotel bathroom before running off.

Malone was arrested on preliminary charges of armed robbery, criminal confinement and kidnapping. The final charging decision will come from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.