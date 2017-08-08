Police: Man pointed gun at clerk’s face, stole donation jar during robbery at Zionsville gas station

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – An armed robbery suspect angry that the clerk wouldn’t open the cash drawer stole a donation jar instead, police say.

According to Zionsville police, the robbery happened just before midnight on Aug. 1, 2017. A man walked into the Speedway gas station at 1390 W. Oak St., pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded money.

The clerk told the man he couldn’t open the drawer unless something was purchased; the man again told the clerk to give him money. When the clerk refused again, the suspect took a jar with donations for Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health. The man pointed a gun in the clerk’s face during much of the encounter.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect, who may have been in a silver car.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477 (TIPS) or 800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a mobile tip through the P3tips app for Apple or Android phones or visit www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. Information can be submitted anonymously.