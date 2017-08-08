× Motorcyclist in critical condition after striking ladder on I-465 near Rockville Rd.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A motorcyclist was seriously injured Tuesday night after fire officials say he hit an aluminum ladder on the west side.

The Wayne Township Fire Department says the crash happened on southbound I-465 just north of Rockville Road shortly after 10 p.m.

The left two lanes of southbound I-465 were closed near Rockville Road as a result. They have since been reopened.

Authorities say the male was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Officials are unsure at this time whether the ladder fell from a truck.

State police are investigating. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.