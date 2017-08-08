Mission Possible: Making healthy, homemade school lunches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do school lunches get a bad rap?

Or are they really as bad as the stereotype?

We asked a dietitian to grade your school’s lunch menu.

And we took her grocery shopping to prove you can send your child off to school with a guaranteed healthy lunch.

"Packing a healthy lunch is actually quite simple," said dietitian Amy Surgoth.

Yeah right, you might say.

So we asked Surgoth to prove it.

"It doesn’t have to be hard. It’s just learning how to work with your kids on making something fun. You can do finger foods," Surgoth said.

As she hunted for healthy food, we asked a critical question about the lunches your kids can buy at school.

"Are they getting a bad rap? I would have to say that is a yes and a no. There are some improvements," she said.

IPS students do have the choice to eat from a daily salad bar and meals that are high in fiber and protein.

But we put the other menu options to the test.

One of them was breaded chicken patty on a whole grain bun, baby carrots, broccoli florets, fresh strawberries or whole fruits.

"I would actually give this a B plus," Surgoth said.

"It’s very colorful. And the more color, the higher the nutritional value of it."

Another option includes a breaded pork chop, whipped potatoes with gravy, sliced cucumbers and grape tomatoes, Craisins or whole fruit and then the corn bread muffin.

What’s her grade?

"I would have to give this a C. Not very good."

So how did she do in the store?

In minutes, she had two slim, well-balanced, homemade meals.

Option one: Turkey pinwheels, a whole grain tortilla, low sodium turkey, fruit and whole milk.

"Another option is to make some eggs and make them at the beginning of the week some hard-boiled eggs and they’re easy to grab and throw in a lunchbox," she said. "And then you’re going to get the protein and all the fruits and vegetables."

To simplify, here’s her cheat sheet.

"Something I always like to say is grab a whole grain, whether it’s a tortilla shell like I decided to grab or 100% whole grain bread. Then a protein, that can be a lean meat. That can be the hard-boiled egg, hummus, a natural peanut butter. Then the fruits and vegetables," said Surgoth.

Money well spent.

Even if your kids refuse to eat it.