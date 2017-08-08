× Great weather for the Indiana State Fair

Our sunny, dry weather will continue for the next two days. Temperatures will stay in the 80s and, while the humidity will rise, extreme heat is not expected.

Our next chance for a few scattered t-storms will come Friday. As of right now we are not expecting severe storms.

We”ll have a chance for rain this weekend with scattered t-storms on Saturday and showers continuing through Sunday.

Lows will be in the 50s overnight.

We have now had 56 days this summer where the high temperatures have reached a high of 80 degree or more.

We’ll have a sunny, warm Wednesday at the fairgrounds.

