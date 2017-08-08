Colts Camp Live with special guest running back Marlon Mack

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Rookie running back Marlon Mack joined Indy Sports Central’s Chris Hagan for Tuesday’s edition of Colts Camp Live.

The Colts took Mack in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of the University of South Florida. Mack became the school’s all-time rushing leader after his junior season and elected to enter the draft early. He’s expected to provide an offensive jolt as a backup to veteran running back Frank Gore.

Stephen Holder from our media partners at the IndyStar and Kevin Bowen from Colts.com appeared on the program to provide their analysis of Colts camp so far. The team plays its first preseason game Saturday against the Detroit Lions. Our partner station FOX59 will broadcast the game live.

