Authorities searching for vehicle that struck 70-year-old and fled in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run Monday night.

Sheriff Doug Cox said it happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Leisure Lane in the Carefree North subdivision.

According to an incident report, the vehicle struck a 70-year-old woman walking along the street. She was then transported to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

A witness told responding officers that she believes the suspect vehicle is a “greenish blue 4 door older domestic (kind of boxy looking) car.” She said the driver looked to be alone. She described him as a white adult male with brown hair.

A couple walking in the area said the vehicle was teal colored car with an off-colored front fender on its driver’s side.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public to help them find the vehicle and the suspect. Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to call the department’s tip-line at (317) 346-4654.