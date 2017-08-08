× Armed robbery suspects arrested after over $15K in merchandise is stolen from AT&T store

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Three males were arrested after police say they stole over $15,000 worth of merchandise from an AT&T store on the northwest side Saturday.

Indianapolis police were dispatched to the store in the 5500 block of W. 86th St. just before 4:45 p.m. on reports of an armed robbery.

Shortly after, officers say they were able to locate a vehicle occupied by 22-year-old Raynard Perry, 18-year-old Jordan Lyles and a 17-year-old male in the 4400 block of Covered Bridge Rd.

Police say they also saw a handgun and stolen AT&T merchandise in plain view in the vehicle. A warrant was obtained to search the car and officers collected the evidence.

Perry was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery. Lyles was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery and kidnapping. The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, kidnapping, and a weapons violation.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or any other is advised to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).