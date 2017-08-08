× Alleged ‘Grundy Crew’ member takes plea deal, will avoid more jail time

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One of the last remaining defendants in the so-called “Grundy Crew” case is agreeing to a plea deal Tuesday.

David Carroll, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of marijuana, a class A misdemeanor.

Prosecutors will drop the remaining counts of criminal gang activity, drug dealing and corrupt business influence.

Under the agreement, Carroll will serve no additional jail time.

Eight of the 11 defendants in the case have already agreed to plea agreements.

Richard Grundy III pleaded guilty to dealing marijuana last week. In accordance with his plea deal, the State dismissed several other charges including conspiracy to commit murder.