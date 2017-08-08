× 24-year-old from Indianapolis found dead in eastern Illinois field

DANVILLE, Ill. – An Indianapolis man was found dead in an open field in Danville, Illinois Monday morning, according to a local newspaper.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden says 24-year-old Brandon M. Dallas-Hagan suffered a gunshot wound.

McFadden was reportedly found when police were called to the 900 block of Fowler Ave. at about 8 a.m.

“After checking the reported incident, an officer discovered the body of a male in an open field near the area of the initial report,” said Director of Public Safety Larry Thomason.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Danville police or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-TIPS.