Tennessee agriculture company cancels plan to move headquarters to Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind.– An agriculture company which planned to move its headquarters to Shelbyville has changed its mind.

Krone North America said last year they planned to create up to 101 new, high-paying jobs by 2021.

The plan was to construct a new distribution center, showroom and training facility at the intersection of Highway 44 and I-74. They originally planned to invest $12.5 million to construct the 200,000-square-foot facility on 40 acres of undeveloped land.

The facility was going to serve as the company’s primary distribution hub and training center in North America.

A company spokesperson said Krone pulled out of the deal because they wanted to re-evaluate their original plans, not due to any issues with the location or Shelbyville as a whole.