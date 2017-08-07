SWAT situation on near northeast side ends in suspect’s arrest

Posted 12:14 pm, August 7, 2017, by , Updated at 12:35PM, August 7, 2017

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police and SWAT were called to a home on the near northeast side Monday after a man fired a gun inside the residence before barricading himself inside.

Officers were called to the 3400 block of Kinnear Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Police say Center Township constables were serving civil papers at the home when shots were fired. One of the constables returned fire.

Police say the man barricaded himself inside for about two hours before surrendering. Police were able to take him into custody without incident.

No injuries were reported.

