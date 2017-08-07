Silver Alert issued for man missing out of Fort Wayne

Posted 1:36 pm, August 7, 2017, by

Robert Runyen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Police are investigating the disappearance of a man from Fort Wayne.

Robert Runyen, 78, was last seen Sunday, August 6 at 9 a.m. and he is believed to be in danger.

He is five feet, nine inches tall, weighs 275 pounds, and has grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing an unknown color t-shirt, black slacks and white tennis shoes. Runyen may be disoriented and require medical assistance. He is believed to be driving a dark blue 2004 Buick LeSabre, with Illinois plate 203711.

If you have any information on Robert Runyen, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department 260-427-2213 or 911.

