Police searching for suspects who used hammer break into Indy phone stores

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indianapolis police are investigating a series of smash-and-grab break-ins that appear to involve the same suspects.

Monday morning, two men broke into three phone stores around Indianapolis in the span of just two over hours. In all three cases, the pair of suspects used a sledge hammer to smash the glass window and doors to get into the businesses.

The window is boarded up, covering a large hole where a sledge hammer wielding thief broke the glass around 4:30 a.m. on the south side at Madison Avenue and Thompson Road.

Two heavy-set suspects, one with a beard and buzz cut and the other wearing a hooded sweatshirt, got inside and snatched several phones before running away.

An hour later, a couple miles north at Shelby and Raymond two suspects with the same description again used a hammer to break the glass door at a Metro PCS store.

During that burglary, the suspects stole the cash registers before again running away.

Finally, just before 7 a.m., the bearded and hooded suspects smashed their way into a Metro PCS location on the northwest side along 38th Street.

Police say they’re investigating all three cases, but it’s not clear why the suspects apparently targeted Metro PCS stores specifically. No other break-ins were reported at any other businesses surrounding the three locations.

The crimes were caught on surveillance video, but that video was not released by police. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.