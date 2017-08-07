× Police investigating after woman, man found fatally shot inside Loganport home

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – Police in Logansport are investigating after two people were found fatally shot inside a home Sunday.

According to the Logansport Police Department, officers were dispatched just before 4 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 400 block of Hanna Street.

Officers found two people dead inside the home. Police identified them as Brooke N. Day, 24, who lives at the home, and David L. Rush, 41. Both suffered from gunshot wounds, police said.

Logansport police said the case remains under investigation and are receiving assistance from Indiana State Police.

Anyone with information should call the Logansport Police Department at 574-753-4101 or Cass County Dispatch at 574-722-6060.