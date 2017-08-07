Police believe man fatally shot girlfriend before turning gun on himself in Logansport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGANSPORT, Ind. – Logansport police are investigating the deaths of a man and a woman found in a home Sunday as a murder suicide.

According to the Logansport Police Department, officers were dispatched to the home in the 400 block of Hanna Street just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, police believe David L. Rush, 41, forced his way into the home as Brooke N. Day, 24, and her 1-year-old son were sleeping. Once inside, officers believe Rush fatally shot Day before turning the gun on himself.

Police say the child was not injured, but he was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Authorities say Rush and Day had been in a relationship for seven months, but broke up two months ago.

According to the Cass County Clerk’s Office, Day filed for a protective order against Rush on Thursday.

Neighbors say they did not hear any gun shots coming from the home, but they heard screaming when family members found the bodies.

“Mom had not heard from her daughter for most of the day, which was very unusual. She went to the house to check on her and used a key to get inside and found two people inside and one of them was her daughter,” said Logansport Police Lt. A.J. Rozzi.

Logansport police tell CBS4 they have not investigated a murder in several years, but say working with grieving families always takes an emotional toll on their force.

“Dealing with a situation where the mom and step dad are the ones that found their daughter and trying to comfort them and get them what they need, you never get used to that. You just do the best that you can for the family,” said Lt. Rozzi.

Logansport police said the case remains under investigation and they are receiving assistance from Indiana State Police.

Anyone with information should call the Logansport Police Department at 574-753-4101 or Cass County Dispatch at 574-722-6060.