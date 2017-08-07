× Many parents still frustrated with Muncie busing system

MUNCIE, Ind. — Some parents in Muncie are fed up with the district’s busing system after school was canceled for two days to sort out the issues.

Some parents said the bus never picked up their child from school and were told to bring them to school. One mother said she was an hour late to work because the bus never came to her home and she had to drop her daughter off at school.

Last week, Muncie Community Schools said a handful of bus drivers quit before school started. They also cited communication issues between Auxilio, the new company contracted to provide busing services, and True Consultants, the routing company.

Today, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) sent Michael LaRocco, the state’s director of school transpiration to Muncie to help sort out the issues.

“You’ve got all these players. One of the things we’re able to do is sort of come to the table and kind of bring everybody together and you know, again, kind of navigate those conversations to get everyone on the same page,” said IDOE Press Secretary, Adam Baker.

Administrator Assistance sent this statement in regards to the bus situation: