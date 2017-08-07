LIVESTREAM: Authorities announce federal charges in Plainfield cyber threats case

Looking to buy a discounted laptop? Indianapolis airport to hold auction tomorrow

Posted 9:08 am, August 7, 2017, by

Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In the market for a laptop or tablet? What about a printer? Or even some jewelry?

Perhaps your needs are more significant—like a John Deere Baler, a manure spreader or even a fork lift.

You can find all of these items, and many more, at the Indianapolis Airport Authority’s live auction on Tuesday. They’re trying to get rid of surplus farming and aviation equipment as well as items from the lost and foiund.

The auction is on Tuesday, August 8 at 2601 S. Hoffman Road in Indianapolis. Gates will open at 8 a.m. and the live auction will officially begin at 10 a.m. Online bidding will be available simultaneously with the live auction.

Interested buyers can preview items today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Money raised from the auction will go into the airport’s general fund for maintenance, as well as Indianapolis Maintenance Center’s fund for future use.

Click here for more details about the event.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s