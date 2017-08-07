× Looking to buy a discounted laptop? Indianapolis airport to hold auction tomorrow

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In the market for a laptop or tablet? What about a printer? Or even some jewelry?

Perhaps your needs are more significant—like a John Deere Baler, a manure spreader or even a fork lift.

You can find all of these items, and many more, at the Indianapolis Airport Authority’s live auction on Tuesday. They’re trying to get rid of surplus farming and aviation equipment as well as items from the lost and foiund.

The auction is on Tuesday, August 8 at 2601 S. Hoffman Road in Indianapolis. Gates will open at 8 a.m. and the live auction will officially begin at 10 a.m. Online bidding will be available simultaneously with the live auction.

Interested buyers can preview items today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Money raised from the auction will go into the airport’s general fund for maintenance, as well as Indianapolis Maintenance Center’s fund for future use.

