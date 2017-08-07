× Indianapolis names Mass Ave the ‘Neighborhood of the Month’ for August

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The City of Indianapolis has named Mass Ave its “Neighborhood of the Month” for Aug. 2017. The NoM initiative was designed to engage local organizations and promote neighborhood-based projects by various City departments.

Mass Ave is known for its extensive shopping, dining and arts scene. It’s one of six cultural districts in Indianapolis and has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1981.

This month is a busy one for the downtown neighborhood as it hosted the 10th annual Mass Ave Criterium and will feature the 13th annual IndyFringe Festival from Aug. 17 to Aug. 27. The festival is an experimental event welcoming artists and performances from around the world for ten days of entertainment.

“Throughout Indianapolis’ many decades of growth and innovation, Mass Ave has remained a staple in our community, becoming a favorite gathering place for residents and visitors alike,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “From Stout’s Footwear anchoring the avenue on the southern end, to Indy Reads on the north, and every restaurant and boutique in between, Mass Ave truly is a neighborhood for all to enjoy.”

City-County Council Vice President Zach Adamson, who represents most of the Mass Ave corridor, says the Mass Ave corridor offers the best of an urban core community.

“From spectacular performance and media art venues, to vibrant dinner and drinks hotspots, to the wide array of housing options, residents and visitors alike are regulars here,” said Adamson. “Mass Ave represents the miraculous transformational power of focused investment and mixed use development and I’m proud to represent this exciting and culturally diverse corridor.”

Throughout the month, residents and visitors are encouraged to use the hashtag #IndyNoM when posting on social media about Mass Ave.

You can nominate your community to be the “Neighborhood of the Month” here.