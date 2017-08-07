× I-465 crash claims life of 35-year-old Anderson man

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Anderson man was killed in a crash on I-465 Monday afternoon.

First responders were called to scene near the 46.6 mile marker around 3:30 p.m. That’s approximately one mile south of the US 40 exit on the east side.

When authorities arrived, they found 35-year-old Richard Morgan had been ejected from his truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness to the crash told police that Morgan gradually drove off the right side of the interstate before the truck began to roll, ejecting the driver. Officers believe he was not wearing a seat belt.

State troopers are working to determine why the man drove off the road.

A northbound lane of I-465 was restricted for about three hours while investigators documented and cleared the scene.