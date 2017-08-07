Conner Prairie opening new 7-acre corn maze this fall

FISHERS, Ind. – Conner Prairie is providing yet another reason to be excited for the fall.

The interactive history park will open a new 7-acre corn maze on Sept. 23.

The 300,000-square-foot attraction, designed by Precision Mazes of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, actually features two mazes.

One maze is short and recommended for younger children. It’s designed to take about 30 minutes to navigate. The second maze is longer and will take about an hour or more for guests to get through.

Admission will cost $5 during regular operating hours and $3 for students in school groups. But during the park’s Headless Horseman fall festival, from Oct. 12 to Oct. 29, there’ll be no charge for those attending the event to experience the maze.

The maze will remain open during regular operating hours through the end of the museum’s outdoor season on Oct. 29.