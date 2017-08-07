× Below average temperatures set up shop for the majority of the week

We’ll see more clouds than sun today along with below average temperatures. Highs will only top out in the mid-upper 70s with a partly-mostly cloudy sky.

There is an isolated late day shower chance mainly north of I-70, but most will stay dry. Clouds will clear out tonight.

Temperatures will start warming in on Tuesday. We’ll get back to near seasonal highs in the 80s with abundant sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday with LOW humidity. If you’re trying to get out to the Indiana State Fair, the next 3 days will be dry! Even with highs in the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday it will be comfortable.

Spotty T-storms return to the area on Thursday and Friday. Since the activity will be spotty, not everyone will get the rain. Those storm chances clear out for the weekend. No major heat builds in for the next 7 days.