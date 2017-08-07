× A dry week ahead

For the most part this will be a dry week. We’ll have several sunny days with fall like mornings and comfortable afternoon humidity levels.

No extreme weather is expected this week. As of this writing we have no 90-degree heat or severe storms in the forecast.

This will be a great night to view The Full Sturgeon Moon. The fishing tribes are given credit for the naming of this Moon, since sturgeon, a large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water, were most readily caught during this month.

Our next chance for a few scattered showers will come Friday and a chance for rain will extend into the weekend.

So far this has been a mild Summer.

We’ll have dry cool night to view the Full Sturgeon Moon.

Expect sunny skies at the fair grounds Tuesday.

After a dry Wednesday and Thursday, we’ll have a chance for rain Friday.

A cold front will bring more cool air for this weekend.

We’ll have a chance for a few showers this weekend.