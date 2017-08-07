4-year-old boy alerts sleeping adults of house fire on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A fire caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damage to a west side home Monday morning.

Crews with the Wayne Township Fire Department were called to the scene in the 4000 block of Rockville Rd. shortly after 11 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, flames were reportedly showing. Crews conducted a search and started attacking the fire. Fire officials say the blaze was under control in about 20 minutes.

Authorities say four adults and a 4-year-old boy were home at the time of the fire. Officials say the boy alerted the sleeping adults of the fire.

One female was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Investigators believe a faulty baseboard heater started the fire. Officials say there were no working smoke alarms in the home.