3-year-old injured in fatal I-70 crash visits firefighters who helped to save his life

Posted 11:00 pm, August 7, 2017, by

Jordan with the Riley firefighters (Photo courtesy of the Riley Fire Department)

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – A 3-year-old boy stopped by an Indiana fire department to thank the first responders that helped to save his life.

Jordan Bareda and his mother were seriously injured when a semi rear-ended their van on I-70 in July. The crash took the life of his two siblings.

According to HI-99 WTHI, Jordan and his family were traveling back through the area and decided to stop by to visit with the Riley Fire crew that responded to the fatal crash.

The firefighters told WTHI that it meant a lot to them to see Jordan again.

The family is from Beavercreek, Ohio.

