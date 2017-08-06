× Teddy bears left at memorial of fallen Southport officer will be given to children at police scenes

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – The many teddy bears left at the memorial of fallen Southport Lieutenant Aaron Allan will go to good use.

Chief Thomas Vaughn says Lt. Allan’s widow has asked for the stuffed animals to be handed out to officers, who will give them to children they encounter on the job.

Chief Vaughn says the bear will go to officers at the Southport Police Department, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Allan earned the nickname “Teddy Bear” after performing many acts of kindness, including helping a family celebrate Christmas and surprising a little boy with his own police car.

“He actually had a nickname, Teddy Bear, and that’s because he tried to act real macho but as soon as someone needed help he was one of the first guys there,” said Chief Vaughn. “He got nicknamed that, he didn’t always like that nickname, but it fit him that was who he really was.”

When Lt. Allan was fatally shot while responding to an overturned car, the community quickly started a memorial for him outside the police department. Teddy bears became a popular memento to honor the compassionate officer.

Now that Lt. Allan has been laid to rest, Chief Vaughn says his department will begin the process of sorting and distributing the bears on Monday.