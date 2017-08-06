Start week with rain; Closer look at remainder of month

We start the work-week with a chance for rain but not everyone will get rain Monday.

An area of low pressure will pass south of central Indiana over the next 24-hours. A line of showers may develop in south-central Indiana prior to sunrise Monday. The line will drift northeast, but don’t think it will make it north of I-70.

Winds will increase out of the northeast as the low passes. Winds will be sustained up to 15mph during the afternoon.

While most of central Indiana will remain dry late morning through early afternoon, scattered showers should “pop” mid-afternoon through early evening.

Temperatures will remain below normal Monday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70°s. The normal high temperature for this date is 84°.

COOL START TO AUGUST

Indianapolis is off to its coolest start to August since 2009 and August has opened the month as part of the 25% coolest starts to the month since 1872.

BELOW NORMAL TEMPERATURES TO CONTINUE

Long range computer models suggest the current pattern of cooler than normal temperatures will continue for the next 1-2 weeks. The jet stream has dipped further south keeping the heat in the southern and southwestern U.S.

The above image shows the forecast for upper-level winds Friday, August 18 as forecast by the GFS computer model. It suggests cooler temperatures in the Midwest – along with potentially unsettled weather – while an upper-level HOT DOME develops over the desert southwest.

We are long overdue for a cooler weather pattern. Six of the first seven months this year have been above normal. January and February have had the highest departure from normal this year.