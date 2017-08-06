× Person shot in shoulder on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person was shot in the shoulder on the east side of Indianapolis Sunday evening.

Police and medics were called to the scene in the 6100 block of Sexton Ave. shortly before 10:30 p.m.

Police says the shooting victim was transported to Methodist Hospital in “good condition.” Officers believe he was shot near 30th St. and Webster Ave. and walked to the scene.

Aggravated assault detectives were also called to investigate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.