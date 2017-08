× Southbound I-65 reopens in Boone County after crash

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Part of I-65 southbound is closed after a crash in Boone County.

The left two lanes of I-65 South near State Road 267 were blocked after the crash. The lanes reopened around 2:40 p.m., according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Traffic was still slow in the area.