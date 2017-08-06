× Noblesville takes 1st place for 2017 Indiana State Fair Band Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Forty-nine bands from across Indiana competed Saturday in the annual Indiana State Fair Band Day competition.

Noblesville earned the top prize for the 2017 version.

The contest included six judges, all with musical backgrounds, who rank musical performances from schools large and small.

Here’s a look at the final standings:

Noblesville High School Winchester High School Jay County High School Kokomo High School Anderson High School Northeastern High School Centerville High School Hagerstown High School Decatur County High School Muncie Central High School

Noblesville took home the trophy as “Indiana’s Best Band.” This is the third year the competition has partnered with Music for All, an arts and advocacy organization.

Here’s a look at the Sweet 16 before the finals: