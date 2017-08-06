× Kokomo boy who used lemonade stand to help fallen officer’s family attends funeral as VIP

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Kokomo boy warmed the hearts of Hoosiers when he used his lemonade stand to raise money for the family of fallen Southport officer Aaron Allan.

Malachi Franczak got a surprise visit from Southport officers last week when they heard about his lemonade stand on social media. The gesture touched the hearts of officers made heavy by the loss of Lt. Allan, who died after being shot while responding to a car crash.

“For him to do it on his own, you know, you just choked down the tears,” Southport Police Chief Tom Vaughn said about the boy’s sweet gesture.

Malachi’s connection with police didn’t end there. A few days ago, a Kokomo Police officer came to the door and asked the family if they had plans for Saturday. The department wanted to take Malachi to Indianapolis for Allan’s funeral.

Malachi and his brother rode with police to Indianapolis, where they met several officials, including Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb. He was a VIP at the funeral, attending along with more than 2,000 people as Allan was remembered in a public memorial and then laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery.

“Malachi stood with the officers while the casket was brought out, saluted Lt. Allan, his wife smiled at Malachi on the way by then came by afterwards to thank him for all he’s done. What a sweet moment,” the family wrote on its Facebook page.

The little boy also left lemonade at the memorial for Allan at the Southport Police Department. He also wrote a message.

“Dropped off a bottle of lemonade. I’ll share it with you in heaven,” he wrote.

The family said it was an experience they’ll never forget.