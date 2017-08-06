IN Focus: This week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - On this week's edition of IN Focus, we look back at some of this week's top news headlines.

In the video above, we recap this week's state and national political news, including the race for U.S. Senate and a look at what our congressional delegation is doing now that Congress is back home for the August recess.

In the video below, we bring you some of the sights and sounds from two police memorials after a tragic week for law enforcement in Central Indiana.

IMPD deputy chief Jim Waters was remembered by Mayor Joe Hogsett and others at a memorial service Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Waters succumbed to injuries he received in a car crash the same day that Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Allan was laid to rest on Saturday.