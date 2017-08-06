IN Focus: Messer, Donnelly on Senate race, health care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - Rep. Luke Messer (R-IN) is now just days away from officially launching his campaign for U.S. Senate, as he seeks to replace Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN), our state's senior senator who was elected to the upper chamber in 2012.

But Messer could be facing a bruising primary against fellow congressman Todd Rokita (R-IN), who has not yet officially announced his candidacy despite a series of back-and-forth attacks that have drawn scrutiny in recent weeks.

This past week, another candidate announced he was entering the race for Senate.

State Rep. Mike Braun (R-Jasper) announced his candidacy, saying he wanted to give another choice to voters who were tired of the bickering between Messer and Rokita.

"I haven't liked the tone at the beginning of this campaign," said Messer. "I'll concede that."

In the video above, we ask Messer about the race for Senate and the controversial letter from the 2016 Indiana Trump campaign chairs, praising Rokita for standing with the President, while implying other members of Congress had not always been supportive.

"I have no idea what they would have been implying," said Messer. "I'll say this: I support the President, I support his agenda and I want to see him be successful... Naturally, we're going to have times where I disagree with the President, but I support President Trump's agenda. I think it's the right agenda for America, and we're working very hard to make sure that agenda becomes law."

Messer and Donnelly also talked about the health care debate, the latest news on the Russia probe and the sanctions bill signed into law by the President this past week.